San Francisco 49ers Hats

The online pro shop of the San Francisco 49ers is the best place to shop for a variety of 49ers hats from brands you love. Check out our selection of San Francisco 49ers Draft caps, '47 Brand hats or classic 49ers Snapbacks. You can find a variety of 49ers beanies and knit hats for the colder months or Salute to Service caps to wear all year long. Make sure you check back often to see what new San Francisco 49ers hats get added to our collection.